Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 731.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AJINY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 20,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of -0.05.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

