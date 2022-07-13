AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases Shares of 1,789,856 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,789,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,819,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,024 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.