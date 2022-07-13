AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,916 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Kroger worth $42,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

