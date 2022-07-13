Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,136 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 182.9% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 657,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,285,000 after purchasing an additional 106,914 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 18,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.37 and a 200-day moving average of $444.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.