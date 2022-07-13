Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADNT. Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

ADNT opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. CWM LLC increased its position in Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

