Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target Cut to CHF 32

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 35 to CHF 32 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 95,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

