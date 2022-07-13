Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.25

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

