Acas LLC Buys Shares of 641 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,223. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

