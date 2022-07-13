Acas LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $198.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,765. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

