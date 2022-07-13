AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) PT Lowered to $10.00

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th.

ACIU opened at $3.30 on Monday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $275.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

