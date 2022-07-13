Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 30,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.10.

ABT traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.40. 94,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.