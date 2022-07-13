998 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 178,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 98,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

