9,856 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 0.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,533,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,175,000 after purchasing an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,979 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 819,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 572,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 10,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.