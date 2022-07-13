9,856 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 0.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,533,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,175,000 after purchasing an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,979 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 819,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 572,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter.
In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
