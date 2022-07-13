892 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of -208.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.04) to £110 ($130.83) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

