602 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.56. 28,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $308.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

