3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 3M were worth $96,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.37. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

