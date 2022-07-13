1,851 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

