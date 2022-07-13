11,906 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

