Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 6.2%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.88 and last traded at $152.34. Approximately 87,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,980,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $212.87. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

