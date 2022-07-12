Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

