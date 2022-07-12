Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,356.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $590,482.89 and approximately $15,356.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.98 or 1.00088658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

