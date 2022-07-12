Zano Hits 1-Day Volume of $39,539.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Zano has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $39,539.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,864.61 or 1.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00040750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00207461 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00243340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00062229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,277,327 coins and its circulating supply is 11,247,827 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

