Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.