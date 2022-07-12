XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

