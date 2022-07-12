XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Shares of XFLT stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
