Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,191 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Workday worth $59,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Workday by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,977 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,521 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

WDAY opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

