William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $14.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.50. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.17.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $252.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.98. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

