West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $315.94 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

