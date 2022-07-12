Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $289.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $289.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.92.

PH stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.10. 542,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,397. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

