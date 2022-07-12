Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

CLVT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 338,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,887. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.85. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

