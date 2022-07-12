Wells Fargo & Company Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $89.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. 2,755,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.