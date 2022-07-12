Wealthpoint LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthpoint LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
