Wealthpoint LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthpoint LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.