Wealthpoint LLC Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after buying an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.36.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.