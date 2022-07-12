Wealthpoint LLC Invests $212,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Square by 10,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. CLSA started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Square from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

Square stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,601 shares of company stock worth $16,801,892. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

