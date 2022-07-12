Wealthpoint LLC Has $584,000 Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Wealthpoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

