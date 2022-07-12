Wealthpoint LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $235.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

