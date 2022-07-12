Wealthpoint LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Wealthpoint LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,584,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,512 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,346,000. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 348,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 129,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.49 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

