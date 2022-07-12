Wealthpoint LLC Buys 8,545 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

