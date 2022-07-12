Wealthpoint LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,275,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.9% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.