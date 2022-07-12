Watsco, Inc. (WSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $14.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO opened at $252.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.98. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.17.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.