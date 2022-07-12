VITE (VITE) Hits Market Cap of $11.66 Million

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. VITE has a market cap of $11.66 million and $2.55 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded down 0% against the dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,533,432 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

