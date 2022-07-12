VeraBank N.A. Sells 530 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 96,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $188.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.62. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

