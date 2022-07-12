VeraBank N.A. Invests $238,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 14,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,769. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

