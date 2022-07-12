VeraBank N.A. Has $566,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.29. 176,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,109,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $223.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

