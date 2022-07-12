Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 3,100 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $75,764.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $74,555.00.

Shares of PCVX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 489,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

