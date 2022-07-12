Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 152,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.