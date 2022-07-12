Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

