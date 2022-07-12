Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,897,000 after acquiring an additional 72,655 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.04. 100,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

