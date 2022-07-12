Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,765. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

