Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65.

