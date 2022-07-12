Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $230.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

